Innovative Readiness Training: National Guard engineers really 'dig' Orting park project

U.S. Soldiers with 176th Engineer Company, 420th Chemical Battalion, 96th Troop Command, Washington National Guard, pour concrete for the foundation of a new restroom facility at Charter Park in Orting, Wash., on June 20, 2024. The project is part of the Innovative Readiness Training initiative, a Department of Defense civil-military partnership program that provides units with hands-on training in construction occupational specialties while creating a valuable resource and space for the community. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon)
