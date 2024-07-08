Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Innovative Readiness Training: National Guard engineers really 'dig' Orting park project

    Innovative Readiness Training: National Guard engineers really 'dig' Orting park project

    ORTING, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon    

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers with 176th Engineer Company, 420th Chemical Battalion, 96th Troop Command, Washington National Guard, cut rebar during the construction of a new restroom facility at Charter Park in Orting, Wash., on June 20, 2024. The project is part of the Innovative Readiness Training initiative, a Department of Defense civil-military partnership program that provides units with hands-on training in construction occupational specialties while creating a valuable resource and space for the community. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon)

    Date Taken: 06.20.2024
    Date Posted: 07.09.2024
    IRT
    Army National Guard
    Orting
    featurehighlight
    valueofservicespotlight
    176th ENG

