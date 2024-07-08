D.C. National Guard celebrates 106th Army Warrant Officer Corps birthday

CW4 Bernard L. Aguon, Command Chief Warrant Officer, D.C. National Guard, joins senior leaders for an Army warrant officer commemoration birthday ceremony at the D.C. Armory, July 9, 2024. Since 1918, warrant officers have served as leaders, mentors, advisors and technical experts in a range of specialties to include aviation, cyber, intelligence, logistics, engineering and even U.S. Army bands. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

