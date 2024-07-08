Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D.C. National Guard celebrates 106th Army Warrant Officer Corps birthday [Image 15 of 16]

    D.C. National Guard celebrates 106th Army Warrant Officer Corps birthday

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    CW4 Bernard L. Aguon, Command Chief Warrant Officer, D.C. National Guard, joins senior leaders for an Army warrant officer commemoration birthday ceremony at the D.C. Armory, July 9, 2024. Since 1918, warrant officers have served as leaders, mentors, advisors and technical experts in a range of specialties to include aviation, cyber, intelligence, logistics, engineering and even U.S. Army bands. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2024
    Date Posted: 07.09.2024 16:34
    Photo ID: 8519628
    VIRIN: 240709-F-PL327-6264
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.86 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, D.C. National Guard celebrates 106th Army Warrant Officer Corps birthday [Image 16 of 16], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    warrant officer
    D.C. National Guard
    106th birthday
    commemoration birthday ceremony

