    Air Force medical leadership discuss the future of AFMEDCOM in readiness tabletop exercise [Image 4 of 4]

    Air Force medical leadership discuss the future of AFMEDCOM in readiness tabletop exercise

    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2024

    Photo by Josh Mahler 

    Air Force Medical Service   

    U.S. Air Force senior medical leaders, and members of a cross functional team with representatives from around the Air Force, participate in a tabletop exercise to discuss readiness reporting within the Air Force Medical Command, or AFMEDCOM, at the Defense Health Headquarters, Falls Church, Virginia, June 10, 2024. The new command structure is set to reach initial operating capability Nov. 1, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Josh Mahler)

    This work, Air Force medical leadership discuss the future of AFMEDCOM in readiness tabletop exercise [Image 4 of 4], by Josh Mahler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

