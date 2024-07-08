U.S. Air Force senior medical leaders, and members of a cross functional team with representatives from around the Air Force, participate in a tabletop exercise to discuss readiness reporting within the Air Force Medical Command, or AFMEDCOM, at the Defense Health Headquarters, Falls Church, Virginia, June 10, 2024. The new command structure is set to reach initial operating capability Nov. 1, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Josh Mahler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2024 Date Posted: 07.09.2024 10:03 Photo ID: 8518883 VIRIN: 240610-F-FT687-1008 Resolution: 4995x3330 Size: 8.9 MB Location: FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force medical leadership discuss the future of AFMEDCOM in readiness tabletop exercise [Image 4 of 4], by Josh Mahler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.