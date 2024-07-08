U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Jeannine Ryder, Air Force Medical Agency commander, joins senior medical leaders in a tabletop exercise to discuss readiness reporting as the Air Force establishes the Air Force Medical Command, or AFMEDCOM, at the Defense Health Headquarters, Falls Church, Virginia, June 10, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Josh Mahler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2024 Date Posted: 07.09.2024 10:04 Photo ID: 8518880 VIRIN: 240610-F-FT687-1005 Resolution: 4615x3077 Size: 7.6 MB Location: FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force medical leadership discuss the future of AFMEDCOM in readiness tabletop exercise [Image 4 of 4], by Josh Mahler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.