    Air Force medical leadership discuss the future of AFMEDCOM in readiness tabletop exercise [Image 1 of 4]

    Air Force medical leadership discuss the future of AFMEDCOM in readiness tabletop exercise

    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2024

    Photo by Josh Mahler 

    Air Force Medical Service   

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Jeannine Ryder, Air Force Medical Agency commander, joins senior medical leaders in a tabletop exercise to discuss readiness reporting as the Air Force establishes the Air Force Medical Command, or AFMEDCOM, at the Defense Health Headquarters, Falls Church, Virginia, June 10, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Josh Mahler)

    This work, Air Force medical leadership discuss the future of AFMEDCOM in readiness tabletop exercise [Image 4 of 4], by Josh Mahler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

