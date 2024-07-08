Air Force medical leadership discuss the future of AFMEDCOM in readiness tabletop exercise

U.S. Air Force senior medical leaders participate in a tabletop exercise to discuss readiness reporting within the Air Force Medical Command, or AFMEDCOM, at the Defense Health Headquarters, Falls Church, Virginia, June 10, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Josh Mahler)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2024 10:03
|Photo ID:
|8518882
|VIRIN:
|240610-F-FT687-1007
|Resolution:
|4045x2697
|Size:
|6.19 MB
|Location:
|FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
