603 AOC welcomes new commander

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany - U.S. Air Force Col. Michael McCarthy, 603rd Air Operations Center incoming commander, listens to Col. Sean Lowe, 603rd AOC outgoing commander, give his final remarks during the air operations center’s change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 3rd, 2024. The 603rd AOC’s mission is to plan, direct and assess operation level command and control of air, space and cyber power to give support across Europe and Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert)

