RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany - U.S. Air Force Col. Michael McCarthy, 603rd Air Operations Center incoming commander, provides opening remarks during the air operations center change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 3rd, 2024. McCarthy was previously the commander for the 8th Operations Group at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea. He was responsible for the conduct of conventional air-to-ground and air-to-air missions in the defense of the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2024 09:16
|Photo ID:
|8518872
|VIRIN:
|240703-F-TC518-1143
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 603 AOC welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
