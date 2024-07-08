603 AOC welcomes new commander

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany - U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Joel Carey, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa strategic deterrence and nuclear integration director of operations, passes the unit guidon to Col. Michael McCarthy, 603rd Air Operations Center incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 3rd, 2024. McCarthy was previously the commander for the 8th Operations Group at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea. He was responsible for the conduct of conventional air-to-ground and air-to-air missions in the defense of the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trevor Calvert)

