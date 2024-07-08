Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS New York transits through the Strait of Gibraltar [Image 5 of 5]

    USS New York transits through the Strait of Gibraltar

    STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR

    06.30.2024

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Jorge Ilagan 

    USS NEW YORK (LPD 21)

    STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR (June 30, 2024) A Marine with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), Special Operations Capable (SOC) mans a .50-caliber machine gun during a transit of the Strait of Gibraltar aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), June 30, 2024. The Strait of Gibraltar is the western entrance to the Mediterranean Sea. New York is conducting operations in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th MEU (SOC). The WSP ARG-24th MEU (SOC) supports high-end warfighting exercises while demonstrating speed and agility operating in a dynamic security environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2024
    Date Posted: 07.09.2024 07:47
    Photo ID: 8518818
    VIRIN: 240630-N-UF626-2155
    Resolution: 5706x3294
    Size: 4.52 MB
    Location: STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS New York transits through the Strait of Gibraltar [Image 5 of 5], by LTJG Jorge Ilagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS New York transits through the Strait of Gibraltar
    USS New York transits through the Strait of Gibraltar
    USS New York transits through the Strait of Gibraltar
    USS New York transits through the Strait of Gibraltar
    USS New York transits through the Strait of Gibraltar

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS New York transits through the Strait of Gibraltar

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Strait of Gibraltar
    STROG
    WSPARG-24MEU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT