USS New York transits through the Strait of Gibraltar

STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR (June 30, 2024) Ens. Nicholas Slachta, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) scans the horizon from during a transit of the Strait of Gibraltar, June 30, 2024. The Strait of Gibraltar is the western entrance to the Mediterranean Sea. New York is conducting operations in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC). The WSP ARG-24th MEU (SOC) supports high-end warfighting exercises while demonstrating speed and agility operating in a dynamic security environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)

