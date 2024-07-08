USS New York transits through the Strait of Gibraltar

Photo By Lt.j.g. Jorge Ilagan | STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR (June 30, 2024) The San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock...... read more read more Photo By Lt.j.g. Jorge Ilagan | STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR (June 30, 2024) The San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) transits the Strait of Gibraltar, June 30, 2024. The Strait of Gibraltar is the western entrance to the Mediterranean Sea. New York is conducting operations in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC). The WSP ARG-24th MEU (SOC) supports high-end warfighting exercises while demonstrating speed and agility operating in a dynamic security environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner) see less | View Image Page

STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR – The amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) and embarked 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), Special Operations Capable (SOC) transited the Strait of Gibraltar and entered the Mediterranean Sea, June 30, 2024.



Upon arrival in the Mediterranean Sea, New York will join the amphibious assault ship, USS Wasp (LHD 1) and the Harpers Ferry-class amphibious landing dock ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51). Together, the three ships constitute the WSP ARG-24th MEU (SOC).



“We are excited to reunite with our fellow Sailors and Marines on Wasp and Oak Hill and look forward to operating in the Mediterranean Sea,” said Capt. Ben Oakes, New York’s commanding officer. “I am extremely proud and grateful for the continuous efforts of our Sailors and Marines as we train and fight each day to promote peace and security. I have full confidence that this team will meet every challenge that comes our way in the next coming months. ”



While in the NAVEUR-NAVAF area of operations, New York will support U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region, including in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, to continue promoting regional stability and deterring aggression. The presence of an integrated Navy-Marine Corps team provides flexibility and enhanced capability to NAVEUR-NAVAF and U.S. 6th Fleet.



New York recently departed the Baltic Sea after participating in Baltic Operations 2024 (BALTOPS 24). BALTOPS 24 is the premier annual maritime-focused military exercise in the Baltic Region. During the exercise, New York and embarked 24th MEU (SOC) conducted a number of allied training events to include a raid, a mass casualty event and a combined amphibious assault. The ship’s participation in the exercise was aimed at enhancing NATO interoperability, promoting added stability and prosperity in the region.



New York concluded BALTOPS 24 with a visit to Kiel, Germany to participate in Kiel Week 2024, the largest maritime festival in the world, where they welcomed over 1,800 visitors for general tours. New York was constructed from over seven-and-a-half tons of World Trade Center steel forged into her bow and is a tribute to the city of New York. The ship contains dozens of small memorials – from a firefighter’s helmet to a New York City subway sign that connect her crew and visitors alike to the ship’s namesake city.



New York departed Norfolk, Virginia on scheduled deployment to the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) area of operations on May 22.



The 24th MEU (SOC) is a Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF) providing strategic speed and agility, ensuring our Marines are prepared to respond and protect U.S. national security interests around the globe. The MEU can respond rapidly from longer ranges with greater capabilities across the spectrum of military conflict.



