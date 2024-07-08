Turnover of the U.S. compound at Air Base 101 in Niamey, Niger.

U.S. and Nigerien military personnel held a ceremony to mark the completion of the U.S. military's withdrawal from Air Base 101 in Niamey, Niger, on July 7, 2024.
(Photo by USAF Maj. Sandy Van Den Mooter)
