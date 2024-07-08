Turnover of the U.S. compound at Air Base 101 in Niamey, Niger.

Maj. Gen. Kenneth Ekman, U.S. Africa Command Director for Strategy, Engagement and Programs (J5) and Colonel Major Mamane Sani Kiaou, Nigerien Chief of Army Staff, address the media during a ceremony marking the official turnover of the U.S. compound on Air Base 101 in Niamey. This Nigerien base has housed U.S. personnel and assets to help counter violent extremist organizations in the region. With the closure of the U.S. compound on Air Base 101, U.S. forces will now focus on completing the withdrawal from Air Base 201 in Agadez.



(Photo by USAF Maj. Sandy Van Den Mooter)

