Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conduct Maintenance and Inspections [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conduct Maintenance and Inspections

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.08.2024

    Photo by Seaman Kyree Rogers 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240708-N-SO660-1022 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 8, 2024) Retail Services Specialist Seaman Christian Fernandez, left, from New York, and Aviation Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Karter Haskett, from Eudora, Kansas, perform a maintenance assist module inspection in the generator repair shop aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, July 8. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2024
    Date Posted: 07.09.2024 03:57
    Photo ID: 8518647
    VIRIN: 240708-N-SO660-1022
    Resolution: 4128x2748
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conduct Maintenance and Inspections [Image 5 of 5], by SN Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conduct Maintenance and Inspections
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conduct Maintenance and Inspections
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conduct Maintenance and Inspections
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conduct Maintenance and Inspections
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conduct Maintenance and Inspections

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Inspection
    CVN 76
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Maintenance
    GSE shop

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT