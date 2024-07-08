240708-N-SO660-1021 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 8, 2024) Retail Services Specialist Seaman Christian Fernandez, front, from New York, and Aviation Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Karter Haskett, from Eudora, Kansas, perform a maintenance assist module inspection in the generator repair shop aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, July 8. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers)

Date Taken: 07.08.2024 Date Posted: 07.09.2024 This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conduct Maintenance and Inspections, by SN Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.