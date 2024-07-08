163D Attack Wing Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

US Airmen assigned to the MQ-9 Reaper Aircraft with the 163d Maintenance Squadron, 163D Attack Wing, stand by to perform maintenance duties at March Air Reserve Base, Calif., July 3, 2024. The MQ-9 Reaper is an unmanned aerial vehicle capable of performing intelligence gathering, surveillance, reconnaissance, and precision strike missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pagan)

