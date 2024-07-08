Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    163D Attack Wing Aircraft Maintenance Squadron [Image 2 of 4]

    163D Attack Wing Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pagan 

    163d Attack Wing   

    An MQ-9 Reaper staged on the runway at March Air Reserve Base, Calif., July 3, 2024. The MQ-9 Reaper is an unmanned aerial vehicle capable of performing intelligence gathering, surveillance, reconnaissance, and precision strike missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pagan)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2024
    Date Posted: 07.08.2024 18:49
    Photo ID: 8518248
    VIRIN: 240703-F-WT190-1002
    Resolution: 7601x5067
    Size: 14.8 MB
    Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 163D Attack Wing Aircraft Maintenance Squadron [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Joseph Pagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #MQ9 #AIMHIGH #GOANG

