An MQ-9 Reaper staged on the runway at March Air Reserve Base, Calif., July 3, 2024. The MQ-9 Reaper is an unmanned aerial vehicle capable of performing intelligence gathering, surveillance, reconnaissance, and precision strike missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pagan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.03.2024 Date Posted: 07.08.2024 18:49 Photo ID: 8518248 VIRIN: 240703-F-WT190-1002 Resolution: 7601x5067 Size: 14.8 MB Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 163D Attack Wing Aircraft Maintenance Squadron [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Joseph Pagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.