163D Attack Wing Unit Crest on the MQ-9 Reaper Aircraft at March Air Reserve Base, Calif., July 3, 2024. The MQ-9 Reaper is an unmanned aerial vehicle capable of performing intelligence gathering, surveillance, reconnaissance, and precision strike missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pagan)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2024 18:49
|Photo ID:
|8518247
|VIRIN:
|240703-F-WT190-1001
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|18.42 MB
|Location:
|MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 163D Attack Wing Aircraft Maintenance Squadron [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Joseph Pagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
