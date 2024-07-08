240708-N-OM737-1166

NORFOLK, Va. (July 8, 2024) Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) Executive Officer Capt. Rodolfo Jacobo watches as the ship departs Naval Station Norfolk during a dead-stick underway, July 8. The Bataan transited to General Dynamics NASSCO in support of a regularly scheduled maintenance period for modernization and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bradley Rickard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2024 Date Posted: 07.08.2024 Photo ID: 8518219 Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US This work, USS Bataan Transits to General Dynamics NASSCO [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Bradley Rickard, identified by DVIDS