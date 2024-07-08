USS Bataan Transits to General Dynamics NASSCO

240708-N-OM737-1285
NORFOLK, Va. (July 8, 2024) Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) arrives at General Dynamics NASSCO during a dead-stick underway, July 8. The Bataan transited from Naval Station Norfolk in support of a regularly scheduled maintenance period for modernization and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bradley Rickard)
|07.08.2024
|07.08.2024 18:25
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
