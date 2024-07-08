Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bataan Transits to General Dynamics NASSCO [Image 10 of 11]

    USS Bataan Transits to General Dynamics NASSCO

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bradley Rickard 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    240708-N-OM737-1237
    NORFOLK, Va. (July 8, 2024) Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) departs Naval Station Norfolk during a dead-stick underway, July 8. The Bataan transited to General Dynamics NASSCO in support of a regularly scheduled maintenance period for modernization and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bradley Rickard)

    USS Bataan
    Shipyard
    LHD 5
    Wasp class
    Dead-stick

