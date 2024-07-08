NETC Inspection Group Meets with CNRC Staff

240708-N-XB641-1042 MILLINGTON, Tenn. (July 8, 2024) Dr. Kevin Sullivan, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command executive director (CNRC), discusses with staff about future strategies for recruitment success during a brief held by the Naval Education and Training Command, inspection group about an upcoming command inspection (CI). The primary objectives of the CI are to assess the ability of CNRC to perform their primary missions and assist in focusing on identification and improvement of mission critical and associated support processes. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thaddeus Berry)

