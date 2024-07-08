Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NETC Inspection Group Meets with CNRC Staff

    MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Thaddeus Berry 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    240708-N-XB641-1006 MILLINGTON, Tenn. (July 8, 2024) Commander, Navy Recruiting Command (CNRC) staff participate in a brief held by the Naval Education and Training Command inspection group about an upcoming command inspection (CI). The primary objectives of the CI are to assess the ability of CNRC to perform their primary missions and assist in focusing on identification and improvement of mission critical and associated support processes. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thaddeus Berry)

    Naval Education and Training Command
    inspecition

