A T-38C Talon and a T-6A Texan II perform a flyover at Meadowlake Park in Enid, Okla., July 4, 2024. Team Vance partnered with the city of Enid to coordinate a three-ship flyover for an Independence Day celebration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Ornelas Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2024 11:20
|Photo ID:
|8517441
|VIRIN:
|240704-F-UE447-1116
|Resolution:
|5311x3534
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|ENID, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Vance and Enid Partner for Independence Day Flyover [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Christopher Ornelas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
