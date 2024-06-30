Team Vance and Enid Partner for Independence Day Flyover

A T-38C Talon and a T-6A Texan II perform a flyover at Meadowlake Park in Enid, Okla., July 4, 2024. Team Vance partnered with the city of Enid to coordinate a three-ship flyover for an Independence Day celebration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Ornelas Jr.)

