Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Vance and Enid Partner for Independence Day Flyover [Image 3 of 3]

    Team Vance and Enid Partner for Independence Day Flyover

    ENID, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Ornelas 

    71st Flying Training Wing

    A T-38C Talon and a T-6A Texan II perform a flyover at Meadowlake Park in Enid, Okla., July 4, 2024. Team Vance partnered with the city of Enid to coordinate a three-ship flyover for an Independence Day celebration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Ornelas Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2024
    Date Posted: 07.08.2024 11:20
    Photo ID: 8517441
    VIRIN: 240704-F-UE447-1116
    Resolution: 5311x3534
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: ENID, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Vance and Enid Partner for Independence Day Flyover [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Christopher Ornelas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Vance and Enid Partner for Independence Day Flyover
    Team Vance and Enid Partner for Independence Day Flyover
    Team Vance and Enid Partner for Independence Day Flyover

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vance Air Force Base
    71FTW
    Flyover America
    Independence Day 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT