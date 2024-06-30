Capt. Joshua Weisleder, a first assignment instructor pilot assigned to the 8th Flying Training Squadron wears an Independence Day morale patch at Enid-Woodring Airport, Okla., July 4, 2024. Morale patches are often collected, and displayed by service members on their desks, luggage, or uniforms on commander approved morale days. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Ornelas Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2024 11:20
|Photo ID:
|8517439
|VIRIN:
|240704-F-UE447-1030
|Resolution:
|5200x3508
|Size:
|982.7 KB
|Location:
|ENID, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Vance and Enid Partner for Independence Day Flyover [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Christopher Ornelas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
