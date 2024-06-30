Capt. Joshua Weisleder, a first assignment instructor pilot assigned to the 8th Flying Training Squadron, preflights a T-6A Texan II at Enid-Woodring Airport, Okla., July 4, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Ornelas Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2024 11:20
|Photo ID:
|8517440
|VIRIN:
|240704-F-UE447-1020
|Resolution:
|4970x3257
|Size:
|714.01 KB
|Location:
|ENID, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Vance and Enid Partner for Independence Day Flyover [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Christopher Ornelas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
