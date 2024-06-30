405th AFSB’s Germany battalion assumes mission command of Coleman APS-2 worksite

Army Field Support Battalion-Germany assumed mission command of the Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite July 8. To help keep the Coleman team informed during the transition, Lt. Col. Jonathan Neal, the AFSBn-Germany commander, conducted a town hall at the APS-2 worksite with its senior leaders and staff. His town hall briefing included AFSBn-Germany’s mission statement and vision as well as information about himself, his command philosophy, and his top priorities for Coleman, plus more.
Date Taken:
|07.08.2024
Date Posted:
|07.08.2024 10:22
Location:
|MANNHEIM, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
