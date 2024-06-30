Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    405th AFSB’s Germany battalion assumes mission command of Coleman APS-2 worksite [Image 1 of 2]

    405th AFSB’s Germany battalion assumes mission command of Coleman APS-2 worksite

    MANNHEIM, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    07.08.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Army Field Support Battalion-Germany assumed mission command of the Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite July 8. To help keep the Coleman team informed during the transition, Lt. Col. Jonathan Neal, the AFSBn-Germany commander, conducted a town hall at the APS-2 worksite with its senior leaders and staff. His town hall briefing included AFSBn-Germany’s mission statement and vision as well as information about himself, his command philosophy, and his top priorities for Coleman, plus more.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2024
    Date Posted: 07.08.2024 10:22
    Photo ID: 8517353
    VIRIN: 240708-A-SM279-8543
    Resolution: 4032x2653
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: MANNHEIM, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 405th AFSB’s Germany battalion assumes mission command of Coleman APS-2 worksite [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    405th AFSB’s Germany battalion assumes mission command of Coleman APS-2 worksite
    405th AFSB’s Germany battalion assumes mission command of Coleman APS-2 worksite

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    405th AFSB&rsquo;s Germany battalion assumes mission command of Coleman APS-2 worksite

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    ArmyReadiness
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior
    ArmyPrepositionedStocks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT