240704-N-AC117-1021 U.S. Army soldiers pose for a group photo with an Independence Day celebration cake in the Blue Jacket Bistro aboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain, July 4, 2024. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of the EURAFCENT mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class MacAdam Kane Weissman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.04.2024 Date Posted: 07.08.2024 06:50 Photo ID: 8517172 VIRIN: 240704-N-AC117-1021 Resolution: 6385x4261 Size: 15.21 MB Location: MANAMA, BH Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Blue Jacket Bistro Celebrates Independence Day Aboard NSA Bahrain [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Macadam Weissman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.