Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Blue Jacket Bistro Celebrates Independence Day Aboard NSA Bahrain [Image 2 of 8]

    Blue Jacket Bistro Celebrates Independence Day Aboard NSA Bahrain

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    07.04.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Macadam Weissman 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Bahrain

    240704-N-AC117-1013 Capt. Zachariah Aperauch, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain, center, and NSA Bahrain Command Master Chief Karl Critides, center right, cut an Independence Day celebration cake with their families in the Blue Jacket Bistro aboard NSA Bahrain, July 4, 2024. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of the EURAFCENT mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class MacAdam Kane Weissman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2024
    Date Posted: 07.08.2024 06:49
    Photo ID: 8517168
    VIRIN: 240704-N-AC117-1013
    Resolution: 5439x4351
    Size: 13.49 MB
    Location: MANAMA, BH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blue Jacket Bistro Celebrates Independence Day Aboard NSA Bahrain [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Macadam Weissman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Blue Jacket Bistro Celebrates Independence Day Aboard NSA Bahrain
    Blue Jacket Bistro Celebrates Independence Day Aboard NSA Bahrain
    Superunknown Performs Independence Day Concert Aboard NSA Bahrain
    Superunknown Performs Independence Day Concert Aboard NSA Bahrain
    Superunknown Performs Independence Day Concert Aboard NSA Bahrain
    Blue Jacket Bistro Celebrates Independence Day Aboard NSA Bahrain
    Superunknown Performs Independence Day Concert Aboard NSA Bahrain
    Superunknown Performs Independence Day Concert Aboard NSA Bahrain

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bahrain
    CNIC
    NSA Bahrain
    Independence Day
    4th of JULY
    EURAFSWA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT