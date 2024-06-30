240704-N-AC117-1010 Capt. Zachariah Aperauch, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain, center right, cuts an Independence Day celebration cake with service member in the Blue Jacket Bistro aboard NSA Bahrain, July 4, 2024. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of the EURAFCENT mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class MacAdam Kane Weissman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.04.2024 Date Posted: 07.08.2024 06:49 Photo ID: 8517167 VIRIN: 240704-N-AC117-1010 Resolution: 4609x3687 Size: 11.62 MB Location: MANAMA, BH Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Blue Jacket Bistro Celebrates Independence Day Aboard NSA Bahrain [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Macadam Weissman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.