Marines, Sailors Celebrate Independence Day Aboard USS Boxer

U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) walk across the flight deck of the Boxer following a Fourth of July celebration while underway in the Pacific Ocean July 4, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo illustration by Cpl. Amelia Kang) (This image was captured in color and converted to black and white.)

Date Taken: 07.04.2024 Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN