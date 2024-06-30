Marines, Sailors Celebrate Independence Day Aboard USS Boxer

U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) watch fireworks over San Diego Bay during a Fourth of July celebration aboard the Boxer in the Pacific Ocean July 4, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

