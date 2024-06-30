Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines, Sailors Celebrate Independence Day Aboard USS Boxer [Image 2 of 5]

    Marines, Sailors Celebrate Independence Day Aboard USS Boxer

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.04.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) watch fireworks over San Diego Bay during a Fourth of July celebration aboard the Boxer in the Pacific Ocean July 4, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2024
    Date Posted: 07.07.2024 00:39
    Photo ID: 8516526
    VIRIN: 240704-M-LO557-1277
    Resolution: 5837x3893
    Size: 2.83 MB
    Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines, Sailors Celebrate Independence Day Aboard USS Boxer [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

