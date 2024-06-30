Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    37th Training Support Squadron Change of Command [Image 3 of 3]

    37th Training Support Squadron Change of Command

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2024

    Photo by Brian G. Rhodes 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Korry W. Leverett, 37th Training Support Squadron outgoing commander, hands the 37 TRSS guidon to Col. John T. Goodson III, 37th Training Group commander, as he relinquishes command of the unit during a change of command ceremony June 18, 2024, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. Leverett relinquished command to Lt. Col. Fritz G. Samson. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Rhodes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.05.2024 09:55
    Photo ID: 8515489
    VIRIN: 240618-F-XZ183-1001
    Resolution: 4765x7541
    Size: 3.74 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 37th Training Support Squadron Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by Brian G. Rhodes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    37th Training Support Squadron Change of Command
    37th Training Support Squadron Change of Command
    37th Training Support Squadron Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    37th Training Wing
    JBSA
    502nd Air Base Wing
    502 ABW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT