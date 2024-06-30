37th Training Support Squadron Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Korry W. Leverett, 37th Training Support Squadron outgoing commander, hands the 37 TRSS guidon to Col. John T. Goodson III, 37th Training Group commander, as he relinquishes command of the unit during a change of command ceremony June 18, 2024, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. Leverett relinquished command to Lt. Col. Fritz G. Samson. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Rhodes)

