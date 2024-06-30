U.S. Air Force Col. John T. Goodson III, 37th Training Group commander, and Lt. Col. Korry W. Leverett, 37th Training Support Squadron outgoing commander, right, applaud Lt. Col. Fritz G. Samson, 37 TRSS incoming commander during the unit’s change of command ceremony June 18, 2024, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. Leverett relinquished command to Samson. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Rhodes)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2024 09:56
|Photo ID:
|8515488
|VIRIN:
|240618-F-XZ183-1003
|Resolution:
|6571x5251
|Size:
|3.97 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 37th Training Support Squadron Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by Brian G. Rhodes, identified by DVIDS
