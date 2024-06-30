37th Training Support Squadron Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. John T. Goodson III, 37th Training Group commander, hands the 37th Training Support Squadron guidon to Lt. Col. Fritz G. Samson signifying the assumption of command at the unit’s change of command ceremony June 18, 2024, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland. Lt. Col. Korry W. Leverett relinquished command to Samson. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Rhodes)

