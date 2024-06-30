Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SHAPE International Air Fest - Static Displays [Image 27 of 31]

    SHAPE International Air Fest - Static Displays

    CHIèVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    06.28.2024

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    The open cargo door of a Belgian Air Force A400M Atlas aircraft reveals the 424th Air Base Squadron Fire Department's emergency vehicles during the SHAPE International Air Fest, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, June 28, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 07.05.2024 04:51
    Photo ID: 8515311
    VIRIN: 240628-A-BD610-1117
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 10.73 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SHAPE International Air Fest - Static Displays [Image 31 of 31], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SHAPE International Air Fest - Static Displays
    SHAPE International Air Fest - Static Displays
    SHAPE International Air Fest - Static Displays
    SHAPE International Air Fest - Static Displays
    SHAPE International Air Fest - Static Displays
    SHAPE International Air Fest - Static Displays
    SHAPE International Air Fest - Static Displays
    SHAPE International Air Fest - Static Displays
    SHAPE International Air Fest - Static Displays
    SHAPE International Air Fest - Static Displays
    SHAPE International Air Fest - Static Displays
    SHAPE International Air Fest - Static Displays
    SHAPE International Air Fest - Static Displays
    SHAPE International Air Fest - Static Displays
    SHAPE International Air Fest - Static Displays
    SHAPE International Air Fest - Static Displays
    SHAPE International Air Fest - Static Displays
    SHAPE International Air Fest - Static Displays
    SHAPE International Air Fest - Static Displays
    SHAPE International Air Fest - Static Displays
    SHAPE International Air Fest - Static Displays
    SHAPE International Air Fest - Static Displays
    SHAPE International Air Fest - Static Displays
    SHAPE International Air Fest - Static Displays
    SHAPE International Air Fest - Static Displays
    SHAPE International Air Fest - Static Displays
    SHAPE International Air Fest - Static Displays
    SHAPE International Air Fest - Static Displays
    SHAPE International Air Fest - Static Displays
    SHAPE International Air Fest - Static Displays
    SHAPE International Air Fest - Static Displays

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Alliance
    USAG Benelux
    StrongEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT