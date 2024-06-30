Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SHAPE International Air Fest - Static Displays [Image 14 of 31]

    SHAPE International Air Fest - Static Displays

    CHIèVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    06.28.2024

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A Hungarian Air Force H145M light utility helicopter is in static display for the SHAPE International Air Fest, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, June 28, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    TAGS

    NATO
    Alliance
    USAG Benelux
    StrongEurope

