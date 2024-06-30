The Belgian Air Force roundel is visible on an A400M Atlas aircraft in static display for the SHAPE International Air Fest, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, June 28, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2024 04:51
|Photo ID:
|8515306
|VIRIN:
|240628-A-BD610-1164
|Resolution:
|7091x4727
|Size:
|7.23 MB
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, HAINAUT (WAL), BE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SHAPE International Air Fest - Static Displays [Image 31 of 31], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT