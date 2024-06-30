Sgt. Eduardo Serna and Spc. Rodolfo Hill pose for a photo with their Army truck. Spc. Rodolfo Hill waves from the back of an Army truck. Each year the Illinois National Guard supports Independence Day events across the state. Although there was a light rain on the morning of July 4, Serna and Spc. Rodolfo Hill of the 34th Division Sustainment Brigade's 1970th Quartermaster Co. participated in the North Riverside Independence Day Parade just down the street from the Illinois Army National Guard's armory in North Riverside.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.04.2024 Date Posted: 07.04.2024 18:42 Photo ID: 8515100 VIRIN: 240704-A-OH563-3961 Resolution: 1024x946 Size: 1.06 MB Location: NORTH RIVERSIDE, ILLINOIS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Illinois Army National Guard Participates in North Riverside Independence Day Parade [Image 8 of 8], by LTC Bradford Leighton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.