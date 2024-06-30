Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Illinois Army National Guard Participates in North Riverside Independence Day Parade [Image 4 of 8]

    Illinois Army National Guard Participates in North Riverside Independence Day Parade

    NORTH RIVERSIDE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2024

    Photo by Lt. Col. Bradford Leighton 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Spc. Rodolfo Hill waves from the back of an Army truck to a little girl. Each year the Illinois National Guard supports Independence Day events across the state. Although there was a light rain on the morning of July 4, Sgt. Eduardo Serna and Hill of the 34th Division Sustainment Brigade's 1970th Quartermaster Co. participated in the North Riverside Independence Day Parade just down the street from the Illinois Army National Guard's armory in North Riverside.

    This work, Illinois Army National Guard Participates in North Riverside Independence Day Parade [Image 8 of 8], by LTC Bradford Leighton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    July4 Illinois NorthRiverside Parade Independence Freedom NationalGuard

