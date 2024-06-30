Illinois Army National Guard Participates in North Riverside Independence Day Parade

Each year the Illinois National Guard supports Independence Day events across the state. Although there was a light rain on the morning of July 4, Sgt. Eduardo Serna and Spc. Rodolfo Hill,(shown waving) of the 34th Division Sustainment Brigade's 1970th Quartermaster Co. participated in the North Riverside Independence Day Parade just down the street from the Illinois Army National Guard's armory in North Riverside.
