Yokota Celebrates America for 4th of July

Fireworks explode behind a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron during the Celebrate America at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 4, 2024. Celebrate America is an annual event that provides military members and their families the opportunity to enjoy games, food and live bands before culminating in fireworks display over the Yokota airfield to celebrate Independence Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

