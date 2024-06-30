Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Celebrates America for 4th of July [Image 2 of 7]

    Yokota Celebrates America for 4th of July

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    07.04.2024

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Fireworks explode behind a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron during the Celebrate America at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 4, 2024. Celebrate America is an annual event that provides military members and their families the opportunity to enjoy games, food and live bands before culminating in fireworks display over the Yokota airfield to celebrate Independence Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    This work, Yokota Celebrates America for 4th of July [Image 7 of 7], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-130J
    July 4th
    Independent day
    free and open Indo-Pacific
    Agile Combat Employment

