    Patriotic Shooters Launch Aircraft on the Flight Deck of George Washington [Image 6 of 7]

    Patriotic Shooters Launch Aircraft on the Flight Deck of George Washington

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.03.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class August Clawson 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Lt. David Bailey, from Millersville, Maryland, assigned to air department’s V-5 division, shoots an EA-18G Growler off the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, July 3, 2024. George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Y. Clawson)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 23:39
    Photo ID: 8514667
    VIRIN: 240703-N-VX022-1002
    Resolution: 7077x4423
    Size: 4.29 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patriotic Shooters Launch Aircraft on the Flight Deck of George Washington [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 73
    Shooter
    Patriotic
    July 4th
    USSGW
    Southern Seas 2024

