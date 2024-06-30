Lt. David Bailey, from Millersville, Maryland, assigned to air department’s V-5 division, shoots an EA-18G Growler off the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, July 3, 2024. George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Y. Clawson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.03.2024 Date Posted: 07.03.2024 23:39 Photo ID: 8514666 VIRIN: 240703-N-VX022-2010 Resolution: 7893x4440 Size: 4.11 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Patriotic Shooters Launch Aircraft on the Flight Deck of George Washington [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.