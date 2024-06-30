Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Basic Military Training Graduation, July 2-3, 2024 [Image 9 of 10]

    Basic Military Training Graduation, July 2-3, 2024

    JBSA-LACKLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2024

    Photo by Ava Leone 

    37th Training Wing

    More than 600 Airmen assigned to Flights 432-445, graduated from U.S. Air Force Basic Military Training at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, July 2-3, 2024. Colonel Jennifer Anderson, individual mobilization augmented to the Commander, 37th Training Wing, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, reviewed the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ava Leone)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2024
    Date Posted: 07.03.2024 18:45
    Photo ID: 8514430
    VIRIN: 240703-F-OU286-1026
    Resolution: 5866x3903
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: JBSA-LACKLAND, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Basic Military Training Graduation, July 2-3, 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by Ava Leone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Lackland
    USAF
    BMT
    BMT Grad

